OSHA511 - Occupational Safety & Health Standards for the General Industry

This course covers OSHA Standards, policies, and procedures in general industry. Topics include scope and application of the OSHA General Industry Standards, general industry principles and special emphasis on those areas in general industry which are most hazardous. Upon course completion students will have the ability to define general industry terms found in the OSHA General Industry Standards, identify hazards which occur in general industry, locate and determine appropriate OSHA General Industry Standards, policies, and procedures, and describe the use of OSHA General Industry Standards and regulations to supplement an ongoing safety and health program.