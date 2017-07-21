OSHA Recordkeeping, July 21, will review the requirements for recording injuries or illnesses on your OSHA Log 300. Through looking at case studies and a workshop, participants will improve their skills in identifying recordable incidents. The class will also discuss the latest updates to the OSHA standard and proposed changes.

Instructor Cindy Lewis, certified safety professional, is director of the Gulf Coast Safety Institute. As director, Lewis oversees the Centers of Excellence within the institute and is an OSHA Challenge Program Administrator. Previously, Lewis was safety, health and environment manager for Cooper Energy Services, where she was responsible for OSHA recordkeeping for 16 facilities.

All classes are sponsored by Texas Mutual Insurance Company and presented at the Gulf Coast Safety Institute, located at 320 Delany Rd. in La Marque.

Classes are scheduled from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Check-in will begin at 7:30 a.m. To register, contact SeAlice Hemphill at 409-933-8365 or riskmanagement@com.edu.