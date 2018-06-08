OSHA #7845 - Recordkeeping Rules Seminar

This course covers OSHA requirements for maintaining and posting records of occupational injuries and illnesses, and reporting specific cases to OSHA. Upon course completion students will have the ability to identify OSHA requirements for recordkeeping, posting and reporting and to complete OSHA Form 300 Log of Work-Related Injuries and Illnesses, OSHA Form 300A Summary of Work-Related Injuries and Illnesses, and OSHA Form 301 Injury and Illness Incident Report. This course is provided by the Mid-South OTI Education Center. Minimum Contact Hours: 4 hours