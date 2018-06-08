OSHA #7845 - Recordkeeping Rules Seminar

to Google Calendar - OSHA #7845 - Recordkeeping Rules Seminar - 2018-06-08 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - OSHA #7845 - Recordkeeping Rules Seminar - 2018-06-08 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - OSHA #7845 - Recordkeeping Rules Seminar - 2018-06-08 08:00:00 iCalendar - OSHA #7845 - Recordkeeping Rules Seminar - 2018-06-08 08:00:00

Harris County Fire Marshal's Office 2318 Atascocita, Humble, Texas 77396

This course covers OSHA requirements for maintaining and posting records of occupational injuries and illnesses, and reporting specific cases to OSHA. Upon course completion students will have the ability to identify OSHA requirements for recordkeeping, posting and reporting and to complete OSHA Form 300 Log of Work-Related Injuries and Illnesses, OSHA Form 300A Summary of Work-Related Injuries and Illnesses, and OSHA Form 301 Injury and Illness Incident Report. This course is provided by the Mid-South OTI Education Center. Minimum Contact Hours: 4 hours

Info
Harris County Fire Marshal's Office 2318 Atascocita, Humble, Texas 77396 View Map
Industry Events
800.723.3811
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - OSHA #7845 - Recordkeeping Rules Seminar - 2018-06-08 08:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - OSHA #7845 - Recordkeeping Rules Seminar - 2018-06-08 08:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - OSHA #7845 - Recordkeeping Rules Seminar - 2018-06-08 08:00:00 iCalendar - OSHA #7845 - Recordkeeping Rules Seminar - 2018-06-08 08:00:00

Industry People

BICJobs.com

Featured White Papers

Featured Video

From the Publisher