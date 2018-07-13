This introductory course addresses the four core elements of an effective safety and health program with strategies & techniques that are critical to each element’s proper management. The course is designed for the small employer, business owner or manager designated with the responsibility to develop and manage a firm’s safety and health program or system.Students develop a strong understanding of the benefits of implementing a safety and health management system in the workplace.
OSHA #7500 - Introduction to Safety and Health Management
Harris County Fire Marshal's Office 2318 Atascocita, Humble, Texas 77396
