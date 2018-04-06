OSHA #7205 - Health Hazard Awareness

Harris County Fire Marshal's Office 2318 Atascocita, Humble, Texas 77396

Exposure to health hazards continues to be common in spite of advances in control measures and techniques. This course provides an introduction to common health hazards that are encountered in the workplace. This course focuses on recognizing/identifying potential hazards, and avoiding, minimizing, controlling or eliminating them whenever possible. Health hazards will include exposure to chemicals, asbestos, silica and lead. The course is designed as an awareness course for employers and employees

Harris County Fire Marshal's Office 2318 Atascocita, Humble, Texas 77396
