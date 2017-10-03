OSHA 510 - Occupational Safety & Health Standards for the Construction Industry

Harris County Fire Marshal's Office 2318 Atascocita, Humble, Texas 77396

This course covers OSHA Standards, policies, and procedures in the construction industry. Topics include scope and application of the OSHA Construction Standards, construction safety and health principles, and special emphasis on those areas in construction which are most hazardous. Upon course completion students will have the ability to define construction terms found in the OSHA Construction Standards, identify hazards which occur in the construction industry, locate and determine appropriate OSHA Construction Standards, policies, and procedures, and describe the use of the OSHA Construction Standards and regulations to supplement an ongoing safety and health program. 

Harris County Fire Marshal's Office 2318 Atascocita, Humble, Texas 77396
