OSHA #503 - Update for the General Industry Outreach Trainers

Harris County Fire Marshal's Office 2318 Atascocita, Humble, Texas 77396

A refresher course for those who have completed OSHA #501 General Industry Outreach Trainer Course and who are authorized trainers in the OSHA Outreach Training Program. It provides an update on OSHA General Industry Standards and OSHA policies.  Students in OSHA #503 must prepare a  presentation on an assigned OSHA general industry outreach topic individually or as part of a group, and successfully pass a written exam at the end of the course to renew certification.

Harris County Fire Marshal's Office 2318 Atascocita, Humble, Texas 77396 View Map
