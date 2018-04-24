OSHA #502 - Update for the Construction Industry Outreach Trainers

A refresher course for those who have completed the OSHA #500 Construction Industry Outreach Trainer course and who are authorized construction trainers in the OSHA Outreach Training Program. It provides an update on such topics as OSHA construction standards, policies, and regulations. Students will demonstrate continued professional development in their field by applying effective adult learning principles and interactive training techniques to clearly identify, define, and explain construction industry hazards and acceptable corrective measures in accordance with 29 CFR 1926 OSHA construction standards and industry best practices as you continue to teach 10-hour and 30-hour OSHA Outreach courses.

Students in OSHA #502 must prepare a presentation on an assigned OSHA construction industry outreach topic individually or as part of a group, and successfully pass a written exam at the end of the course to renew their authorization to teach OSHA 10-hour and 30-hour construction Outreach courses.