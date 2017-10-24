OSHA 501 - Trainer Course in Occupational Safety & Health Standards for General Industry

The focus of this Trainer course is to prepare students to teach the 10 and 30 Hour Outreach classes. Course time is spent learning and practicing adult training techniques. Students will participate in the development and delivery of lectures during class. Thorough knowledge of OSHA General Industry Standards (CFR 1910) is required. Upon successful course completion, students become authorized OSHA Trainers in the 10 and 30 Hour Outreach Programs. Laptop recommended.