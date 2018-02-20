OSHA #500 - Trainer Course in Occupational Safety & Health Standards for Construction Industry

This course is designed for those who are interested in teaching OSHA's 10-hour and 30-hour construction safety and health outreach classes to employees and other interested groups. Special emphasis is placed on those topics that are required in the 10-hour and 30-hour classes as well as on those that are the most hazardous in the construction industry. Participants learn effective instructional approaches, adult learning principles, and training techniques. Participants learn to clearly identify, define, and explain construction industry hazards and acceptable corrective measures as they teach 10-hour and 30-hour construction outreach courses. This course authorizes the student to become a trainer in the Outreach Program and to conduct both 10-hour and 30-hour construction safety and health courses, and to issue student completion cards to participants.