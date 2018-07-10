This 3-day course provides an overview of state-of-the-art technology for fall protection and current OSHA requirements. Topics covered include the principles of fall protection, the components of fall arrest systems, the limitations of fall arrest equipment, and OSHA policies regarding fall protection. Course features a one-day field exercise demonstrating fall protection equipment
OSHA #3115 - Fall Protection
Harris County Fire Marshal's Office 2318 Atascocita, Humble, Texas 77396
