This class familiarizes the student with various types of common machinery and their related safety standards, and the control of hazardous energy sources (lockout/tagout). The course presents an approach to machinery inspection that enables participants to recognize hazards and to provide options to achieve abatement, including those for mechanical motions and actions created by points of operation and other machinery processes. Includes practice on identifying and mitigating machinery hazards.
OSHA #2045 - Machinery and Machine Guarding Standards
Harris County Fire Marshal's Office 2318 Atascocita, Humble, Texas 77396
Harris County Fire Marshal's Office 2318 Atascocita, Humble, Texas 77396 View Map
Industry Events