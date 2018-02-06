OSHA #2015 - Hazardous Materials

This course covers OSHA general industry standards and integrates materials from other consensus and proprietary standards that relate to hazardous materials. Included are flammable and combustible liquids, compressed gases, LP-gases, and cryogenic liquids. Related processes such as spraying and dipping are covered, as well as electrical equipment.
Course Benefits
- Describe methods for detecting unsafe storage conditions for hazardous materials
- Explain electrical factors that may contribute to the creation or abatement of hazardous conditions
- Relate hazardous conditions and unsafe procedures to the appropriate standards for abatement action
- Specify the necessary precautions for hazardous operations, such as the dispensing of flammable and combustible liquids
- Describe proper abatement techniques for selected industrial hazards
- Earn 2.6 CEU or 4.34 CM
Info
Harris County Fire Marshal's Office 2318 Atascocita, Humble, Texas 77396 View Map
