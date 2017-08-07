NACE Central Area Conference

JW Marriott Austin 110 E 2nd Street, Austin, Texas 78701

Discover solutions to corrosion issues and challenges facing your area from local industry leaders. Billions of dollars are spent each year on corrosion mitigation and repair on oil and gas facilities, pipelines and other infrastructure assets. To address this issue, NACE International and the NACE Central Texas Section invite you to attend the 2017 Central Area Conference. This event features unique educational presentations, forums, and the latest advancements in corrosion products on the exhibit hall floor.

JW Marriott Austin 110 E 2nd Street, Austin, Texas 78701

