JM Industrial Masters Course

You are invited to attend the Industrial Masters Course - a FREE, two-day course hosted by Johns Manville Industrial Insulation Group, designed specifically for engineers, contractors, and distributors. This course features presentations from 10 different industrial industry manufacturers and is an ideal opportunity for qualified participants to continue their professional development and to earn education credits*.

Presentations will focus on the specification and installation details for a variety of insulation materials and accessories commonly used in the refining, petrochemical, and power industries today.

LOCATION: The Westin Oaks Houston, 5060 W. Alabama, Houston, TX 77056

DATE: May 17-18, 2017

REGISTRATION: The course is FREE on a first-come-first-served basis.

REQUIREMENTS: Contractor/Distributor: 5 years of experience in the industrial insulation industry. Engineer/Specifier: Open to all levels.

TRAINING MODULES INCLUDE:

INDUSTRY PERSPECTIVE

Apache Industrial Services - Contractor Overview

Contractor Overview KBR - EPC/Engineer/Specifier Overview

MATERIALS OVERVIEW

Coverflex Manufacturing, Inc. - Removable Covers

- Removable Covers HB Fuller Construction Products - Mastics, Adhesives, and Coatings

- Mastics, Adhesives, and Coatings ITW Insulation Systems - Polyisocyanurate (PIR)

- Polyisocyanurate (PIR) Johns Manville Industrial Insulation Group - Calcium Silicate, Expanded Perlite, Mineral Wool, Microporous Fumed Silica

- Calcium Silicate, Expanded Perlite, Mineral Wool, Microporous Fumed Silica Johns Manville Industrial Insulation Group - Insulation Basics (Use the Right Data & Science of CUI)

- Insulation Basics (Use the Right Data & Science of CUI) Pittsburgh Corning Foamglas - Cellular Glass

- Cellular Glass RPR Metals - Metal Jacketing

- Metal Jacketing Thermon Manufacturing Co. - Heat Transfer Materials

- Heat Transfer Materials Unifrax - Refractory Ceramic Fiber (RCF)

Attendees are responsible for arranging and paying for airfare, ground transportation, and hotel accommodations. Breakfast and lunch will be provided during course functions, and Johns Manville Industrial Insulation Group will host a group dinner on the evening of May 17th.