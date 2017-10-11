International anTi Corrosion Conference

Diplomat Resort & Spa Hollywood 3555 South Ocean Drive, Hollywood, Florida 33019

ITA is pleased to offer anTi Corrosion delegates with the opportunity to attend the TITANIUM Conference & Expo at no added charge.Come as early as you wish, stay as long as you like.    Meet with over 90 exhibitors and attend general session presentations including Special guest speakers; World Titanium Supply & Demand Trends; 3D Printing; Market Economic Drivers; Ti in Medical Technology; Commercial Aerospace and more.   Breakfast, networking lunch and evening receptions are all included.

Conference Proceedings and video presentations from speakers who authorize distribution will be provided immediately following the event.Optional events include the annual Golf Classic, Continuing Education & Professional Development programs.  Register your spouse and stay a few days...ITA offers a wonderful spouse program that offers a variety of tours, spa discounts, and friendly networking opportunities.

