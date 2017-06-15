Houston Chapter of the Society for Maintenance and Reliability Professionals

"Efficient Maintenance Strategy Management"Presented by Allen Garcia, CMRPReliability Engineer, ARMS ReliabilityandFinlay Macrae, CMRPORCA Manager, BP/Freeport LN

Few things are more challenging, or important, as the effective and efficient development of appropriate maintenance strategies. In the 2Q meeting we will discuss an efficient solution for understanding and applying analytics to ensure that the right tasks are performed at the right time by the right people. Equally important, we will also discuss solutions for continuously improving the selected strategies. Finlay and Allen will share Freeport LNG's specific challenges related to this topic and their resultant journey in building effective maintenance strategies in a timely manner. They will also share how this time efficient approach allowed them to both capture and refresh legacy maintenance strategies while simultaneously preparing strategies for a significant facility expansion. Don't miss this opportunity to hear how two of Houston's leading reliability professionals are successfully solving this common reliability challenge.

We've moved! Join us in our larger room at:

Le Mistral Conference Room (2nd Floor; Entry through Courtyard)

1400 Eldridge Parkway

Houston, TX, 77077

The entrance to the conference room is to the left of Le Mistral's main entrance, at the back, left side of the courtyard. Take the stairs or elevator to the second floor.

Note: Spacing limited to the first 40 registrants.