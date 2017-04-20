HASC Safety Day and ASSE Gulf Coast Chapter PDC

Pasadena, TX Pasadena, Texas

Join HASC for a Safety Day and ASSE Gulf Coast Chapter PDC!

THURSDAY, APRIL 20TH

SAFETY SESSIONS 1:00 – 3:00pm:

  • Discovering the World of “Digital Safety”
  • Scott Patlovich, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
  • The Promise and Peril of “Citizen Science”
  • Dr. Robert Emery, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

COCKTAIL NETWORKING RECEPTION 3:00 – 5:00pm

HASC Pasadena Campus

5213 Center Street, Pasadena, TX 77505

Industry Event

