Ceremony for Center for Petrochemical, Energy and Technology at SJC

Join us for the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Center for Petrochemical, Energy and Technology at San Jacinto College. This Center will develop and train the future and incumbent workforce for the petrochemical industry.

Please join us before the opening of the Gulf Coast Industry Forum. Lunch will be provided. Shuttle service from the Pasadena Convention Center to the groundbreaking ceremony will be provided. The pick-up and drop-off location will be in the west lot of the Pasadena Convention Center.