CSB to hold Public Business Meeting

The Chemical Safety and Hazard Investigation Board (CSB) will convene a public meeting on January 25, 2017, starting at 1:00 p.m. EST in Washington, DC, at the CSB offices located at 1750 Pennsylvania Avenue NW., Suite 910. The Board will discuss open investigations, the status of audits from the Office of the Inspector General, financial and organizational updates, and review the agency's action plan. The Board will also review safety video animation related to the CSB Williams Olefins investigation. An opportunity for public comment will be provided.

Additional Information

The meeting is free and open to the public. If you require a translator or interpreter, please notify the individual listed below as the “Contact Person for Further Information,” at least three business days prior to the meeting.

A conference call line will be provided for those who cannot attend in person. Please use the following dial-in number to join the conference: (888) 466-9863 Confirmation Number 5690151#.

The CSB is an independent federal agency charged with investigating accidents and hazards that result, or may result, in the catastrophic release of extremely hazardous substances. The agency's Board Members are appointed by the President and confirmed by the Senate. CSB investigations look into all aspects of chemical accidents and hazards, including physical causes such as equipment failure as well as inadequacies in regulations, industry standards, and safety management systems.

Public Comment

The time provided for public statements will depend upon the number of people who wish to speak. Speakers should assume that their presentations will be limited to three minutes or less, but commenters may submit written statements for the record.

Contact Person for Further Information:

Hillary Cohen, Communications Manager, at public@csb.gov or (202) 446-8094. Further information about this public meeting can be found on the CSB Web site at: www.csb.gov.