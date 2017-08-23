CEJN’s Energy Market-Hydraulics Symposium

CEJN, the Global Leader in High-Pressure Hydraulics, is hosting a complimentary informative, educational event focused on Ultra-High-Pressure Hydraulics and the Energy Market on August 23-24, 2017 in Houston.

CEJN's safety-driven, two-day symposium will include:

Presentations by CEJN’s ultra high-pressure safety experts

A collection of presentations by leading experts from a variety of industries

Networking among various oil and gas / alternative energy markets hydraulics experts

Trade show product presentations, education, and exhibits

Tours of CEJN’s High-Pressure Center after hours

Complimentary food served throughout the event

For more information and to register, visit www.cejn.us/Symposium; contact us by phone: 1-847-263-7200 or by email: customer.service.usa@cejn.com. Register early...seating is limited.