CEJN’s Energy Market-Hydraulics Symposium

CEJN, the Global Leader in High-Pressure Hydraulics, is hosting a complimentary informative, educational event focused on Ultra-High-Pressure Hydraulics and the Energy Market on August 23-24, 2017 in Houston.
CEJN's safety-driven, two-day symposium will include:
- Presentations by CEJN’s ultra high-pressure safety experts
- A collection of presentations by leading experts from a variety of industries
- Networking among various oil and gas / alternative energy markets hydraulics experts
- Trade show product presentations, education, and exhibits
- Tours of CEJN’s High-Pressure Center after hours
- Complimentary food served throughout the event
For more information and to register, visit www.cejn.us/Symposium; contact us by phone: 1-847-263-7200 or by email: customer.service.usa@cejn.com. Register early...seating is limited.
Info
Houston, TX Houston, Texas