CEJN’s Energy Market-Hydraulics Symposium

Houston, TX Houston, Texas

CEJN, the Global Leader in High-Pressure Hydraulics, is hosting a complimentary informative, educational event focused on Ultra-High-Pressure Hydraulics and the Energy Market on August 23-24, 2017 in Houston. 

CEJN's safety-driven, two-day symposium will include:

  • Presentations by CEJN’s ultra high-pressure safety experts 
  • A collection of presentations by leading experts from a variety of industries 
  • Networking among various oil and gas / alternative energy markets hydraulics experts
  • Trade show product presentations, education, and exhibits
  • Tours of CEJN’s High-Pressure Center after hours
  • Complimentary food served throughout the event

For more information and to register, visit www.cejn.us/Symposium; contact us by phone: 1-847-263-7200 or by email: customer.service.usa@cejn.com. Register early...seating is limited.

Info

Industry Event

Visit Event Website

