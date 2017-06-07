More than fifty people joined us and made the first event a success. Now it’s time for the second one!

Remembering, BCC is a non-profit executive based group initiative which believes that business is nonexistent without connected people. We are dedicated to create the best environment by connecting people, opportunities and businesses.

How does it work?

In each event there will be executives, entrepreneurs and high level professionals sharing ideas, experiences, needs and solutions from different markets and industries, such as oil&gas, energy, chemical, petrochemical, technology, health, legal, agribusiness, accounting, financial, consultancies and others.

As an important part of our activities, numerous representatives of consulates as well as chambers of commerce will be there.

Who will sponsor it?

We are proud having Avitus Group (http://www.avitusgroup.com) sponsoring it.

What do I need to do to join it?

Register here and get two drinks and appetizers – also complimentary parking after 05:30pm at the building will be available (limited slots).

Business Connection Club: Connecting people to connect business!

SPONSOR OPPORTUNITIES ARE AVAILABLE FOR THE NEXT EVENTS