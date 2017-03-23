The Argus Petrochemical Summit is a one-day, content-packed conference that brings together a whos who of the international petrochemical markets. This conference provides delegates with the intelligence and insight needed to position their companies for success in the near term. The 2017 event will feature content focused on ever-changing olefins and aromatics market dynamics. Join Argus in March to help you develop new commercial opportunities, plan your business and gain insight!
DoubleTree Downtown Houston 400 Dallas Street, Houston, Texas 77002 View Map
