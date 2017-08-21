Advancing Field Technology 2017 is returning to Denver to showcase step-by-step processes of how contractors have adopted new tools and simplified processes. Across mobile tools, augmented reality, prefabrication, drones, scheduling, safety, quality control and reporting, you'll hear honest feedback on which innovations are worth investing in, and which are not.

While technology is the driving force in the industry, this meeting will look beyond the potential of the tools and focus on processes and workflows to actually improve productivity at the job site.