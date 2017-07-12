6th Annual Shutdowns Turnarounds Superconference

to Google Calendar - 6th Annual Shutdowns Turnarounds Superconference - 2017-07-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 6th Annual Shutdowns Turnarounds Superconference - 2017-07-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 6th Annual Shutdowns Turnarounds Superconference - 2017-07-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - 6th Annual Shutdowns Turnarounds Superconference - 2017-07-12 00:00:00

Houston, TX Houston, Texas

CI Energy Group is excited to announce our annual Shutdowns Turnarounds Superconference is returning to Houston on July 12 & 13, 2017.

This is your chance to meet and learn from owner/operators and solution specialists from leading companies who are focused exclusively on proven methods to improve plant shutdowns and turnarounds.  Gain first-hand knowledge into project challenges and successes and walk away with an improved game plan for your next turnaround.

Attend this information-packed event and benefit from the practical sessions and case studies covering the key phases of a turnaround.  Confirmed speakers from companies including Honeywell, LyondellBasell, Lucite International and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company will deliver sessions on:

  • Successfully integrating capital projects with turnarounds
  • Managing emergent work and how to get your turnaround back on track when it goes off the rails
  • Delivering a permitting strategy for safety and efficiency
  • Tackling the skilled labor crunch and how to attract and retain new talent
  • The latest technologies and what is working to enhance project safety and efficiency
  • Key milestones to a successful turnaround and how to shape your event to achieve or exceed its goals
  • Proven ways to achieve quality contr
Info

Houston, TX Houston, Texas

Industry Event

Visit Event Website

to Google Calendar - 6th Annual Shutdowns Turnarounds Superconference - 2017-07-12 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - 6th Annual Shutdowns Turnarounds Superconference - 2017-07-12 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - 6th Annual Shutdowns Turnarounds Superconference - 2017-07-12 00:00:00 iCalendar - 6th Annual Shutdowns Turnarounds Superconference - 2017-07-12 00:00:00

Industry People

Featured Video

Featured White Papers

From the Publisher

BICJobs.com