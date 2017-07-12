6th Annual Shutdowns Turnarounds Superconference

CI Energy Group is excited to announce our annual Shutdowns Turnarounds Superconference is returning to Houston on July 12 & 13, 2017.
This is your chance to meet and learn from owner/operators and solution specialists from leading companies who are focused exclusively on proven methods to improve plant shutdowns and turnarounds. Gain first-hand knowledge into project challenges and successes and walk away with an improved game plan for your next turnaround.
Attend this information-packed event and benefit from the practical sessions and case studies covering the key phases of a turnaround. Confirmed speakers from companies including Honeywell, LyondellBasell, Lucite International and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company will deliver sessions on:
- Successfully integrating capital projects with turnarounds
- Managing emergent work and how to get your turnaround back on track when it goes off the rails
- Delivering a permitting strategy for safety and efficiency
- Tackling the skilled labor crunch and how to attract and retain new talent
- The latest technologies and what is working to enhance project safety and efficiency
- Key milestones to a successful turnaround and how to shape your event to achieve or exceed its goals
- Proven ways to achieve quality contr
Houston, TX Houston, Texas