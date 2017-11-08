4th Edition Wind Power Big Data and IoT Forum

Don't miss a chance to join 4th Edition Big Data Forum disclosing practical insights for the Big Data management in order to develop clear digital strategy. The attendees would receive the roadmap for obtaining cybersecurity in the age of digital transformation apart from getting an overview of the forefront tools and techniques ensuring flawless wind farm performance.

Hot Topics:

- Moving focus from a Theoretical Big Data Approach to a Clear Digital Strategy

- Driving Decision Making through Effective Data Analytics Tools

- Evaluating and Collecting OperatingData for Remote Maintenance

- Understanding the Value of Industry Collaboration

- Using Deep Learning for Fleet Performance Monitoring

- etc.

Major Outcomes:

- Minimizing costs and risks

- Optimizing the technology & Improving the design

- Maximizing productivity

- Ensuring cybersecurity

- Developing data-driven trends, based on statistics

- Gaining from O&M automatization