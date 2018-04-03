4C HSE Conference

Marriott Marquis, Houston 1777 Walker St. , Houston, Texas 77010

4C HSE CONFERENCE 2018 - The Premier HSE Conference

60+ PRESENTATIONS

20+ TRAINING SESSIONS

Learn about emerging industry best practices & technologies. Discover new ways to optimize your projects and facilities.

HSE Professionals - Join your peers to participate in the most content-rich, collaborative platform for Health, Safety, and Environmental professionals. Take training classes on the industry’s most relevant topics, and attend presentations given by the industry and subject matter experts.

Industry Vendors - Join us for a full day of interaction with industry end-users, decision makers, and policy shapers. Conduct business with 300+ potential customers, and get to know your customer base during our networking events. Exhibit booth spaces are filling up fast.

Subject Matter Experts - Present your research, best-practices, compliance strategies, and technological developments to HSE professionals from around the world.

HSE Educators - Host a training course and get valuable face time with HSE industry members. 4C welcomes all courses levels, from intro classes to unique and advanced topics.

