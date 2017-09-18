The 3rd Unconventional Completions Forum Houston will bring onshore operators, oilfield services and solution providers together to focus on innovations in tools and technologies to reduce costs, increase production flows and improve the EUR for onshore completions.
Through a unique mix of operational and technological case studies, presentations and panels, this meeting supports the better planning and design of completions through a deeper understanding of the reservoir, lateral well placement and selection of stimulation techniques.
Info
Houston, TX Houston, Texas
