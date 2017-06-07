35th West Coast Energy Management Congress (EMC)

Join top experts to help you set a clear, optimum path to energy efficiency, facility optimization and sustainability. Learn from more than 70 speakers in the multi-track conference program, explore the expo to find new technologies or attend an AEE certification seminar for additional training. Conference and seminar attendees earn CEU/PDH and Re-certification Credits.
Take away measurable results to:
- Lower your energy costs
- Upgrade your operations to the latest state-of-the-art technologies
- Learn project implementation strategies
- Bolster your job performance
- Find new vendors
- See what's new in the industry
- Hear from top energy management experts
Save $200 on the conference with Coupon Code: EMC17EV
Info
Long Beach Convention Center 300 E Ocean Blvd, California 90802 View Map