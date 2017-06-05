30th Annual Environmental, Health & Safety Seminar

The annual EHS Seminar is coordinated by the Texas Chemical Council (TCC) and Association of Chemical Industry of Texas (ACIT) in collaboration with the Louisiana Chemical Association (LCA) and the Louisiana Chemical Industry Alliance (LCIA) and provides a great opportunity to enhance your regulatory knowledge, learn from best practices, network with industry peers, and hear from experts.

Featuring over 100 sessions produced by and for established safety professionals, this valuable opportunity is available to you in the heart of the Gulf Coast, Galveston Texas. Whether you are an operator, engineer, or manager, you will learn and be challenged with the information you hear. Come and join us in June at the Moody Gardens Convention Center and discover the strength of coming together.

