2nd Annual Texas A&M Conference on Energy

This three-day conference is organized by the Texas A&M Energy Research Society (ERS), a TAMU graduate student organization affiliated with the Texas A&M Energy Institute.

In 2016, we organized a university-wide conference, showcasing several aspects of ongoing energy-related research including:

(1) multi-scale energy systems engineering;

(2) fossil and non-fossil based technologies for energy;

(3) materials, catalysis, and separations for energy;

(4) energy economics, law, policy, and societal impact.

This event hosted over 600 registered attendees with a total of 173 research presentations (poster and oral) where Texas A&M graduate students promoted their original research to fellow students, members of the faculty, and industrial participants. Keynote speeches were delivered by Dr. Geo Richards of National Energy Technology Laboratory (NETL), by Bill Magness, the President and CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), and by Rusty W. Martin, a Commercial Design & Negotiation Manager for ExxonMobil.

More information about the conference can be found through this link: http://energy.tamu.edu/wp-content/uploads/Conference-on-Energy-2016.pdf

We would be thrilled to see your company’s attendance and support at Texas A&M Conference on Energy 2017. Several sponsorships and recognition opportunities are available to help offset costs for the conference and feature your company in our event. If your company is interested in these opportunities, please reply this email for more information.