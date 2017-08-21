21st Annual Gulf of Mexico Deep Water Technical Symposium

21st Annual Gulf of Mexico Deep Water Technical Symposium

Downtown Marriott at the Convention Center 859 Convention Center Boulevard, New Orleans, Louisiana 70130

While enduring a period of challenges across the industry caused by declining commodity prices, activity in Deepwater Gulf of Mexico remains high. Production is near record high levels due to the great technical work executed by you and your colleagues.

The overall goal of the Symposium is to share knowledge, best practices, new technologies, and process improvements with a focus on case studies. I urge you to continue developing the learning culture in our industry and knowledge sharing to successfully deliver the future of Deepwater Gulf of Mexico.

I look forward to seeing you at the Symposium in August.

Sincerely,

Sue Barth

Chairperson

2017 Deepwater Technical Symposium

Downtown Marriott at the Convention Center 859 Convention Center Boulevard, New Orleans, Louisiana 70130
