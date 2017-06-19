2017 ISA LDAR Fugitive Emissions Symposium

Galveston, TX Galveston, Texas

Join us in Galveston for an industry island adventure at the 2017 ISA Leak Detection and Repair (LDAR) – Fugitive Emissions Symposium!

Mark your calendar today to attend the air compliance industry’s only conference solely dedicated to sharing best practices for leak detection and repair, and directed inspection and maintenance programs.

For more information on registration, program/speakers, as well as vendor exhibit-sponsorship opportunities, visit www.isa.org/ldar2017 or call ISA at 919-549-8411 or info@isa.org for details.

