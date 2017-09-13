2017 Contractor Safety Management Best Practices Workshop

Contractor safety management has evolved significantly; yet, it still has a long way to go, specifically with aligning safety expectations, programs, cultures and strategies between contractors and the client organizations that engage them.

Key questions have prompted this gradual evolution, beginning with, "Do you do safety?" When people were hired to perform tasks or create deliverables for others, safety wasn't much of a consideration. Getting the job done and collecting the associated fee were the most important considerations. At some point, how the job was being performed became important. New expectations were created and progressive organizations begin to inquire of the contractors they employed, "How are you doing in safety?" Rates became a focal point and, for many, zero recordable injuries was the only acceptable number. This led to many positive advancements, and just as many negative practices, to meet the number.

Who: Safety professionals with contractor safety responsibilities are encouraged to participate at this free workshop. Bring information on these topics for participant discussion.

When: September 13, 2017 from 0800 – 1630. Lunch and time for networking will be provided.

Where: Houston Area Safety Council, 5213 Center Street, Pasadena, TX, 77505, Room 9

Format: Presentation on a contractor management topic with discussion by participants.

