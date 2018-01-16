Due to the catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Harvey, NISTM had to reschedule the 10th Annual National Aboveground Storage Tank Conference & Trade Show in Galveston, Texas. The damage from Hurricane Harvey will take awhile for people to recover. Therefore, NISTM thought it was best to reschedule the show to January 16-17, 2018 with the golf tournament on January 15, 2018.

For all the exhibitors, sponsors, attendees, and golf teams that registered and paid, your fees will automatically get transferred to the new dates.

All trade show registrations will also get transferred to the new dates.

No need to re-register for the show or golf tournament.

Speakers, for now your time slot remains on the agenda with the new dates.

For more information, please visit: http://nistm.org/PDF/Galveston2017_TS.pdf