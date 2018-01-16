10th Annual National Aboveground Storage Tank Conference & Trade Show

Moody Gardens Hotel and Convention Center 7 Hope Blvd, Galveston, Texas 77554

Due to the catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Harvey, NISTM had to reschedule the 10th Annual National Aboveground Storage Tank Conference & Trade Show in Galveston, Texas. The damage from Hurricane Harvey will take awhile for people to recover. Therefore, NISTM thought it was best to reschedule the show to January 16-17, 2018 with the golf tournament on January 15, 2018.

  • For all the exhibitors, sponsors, attendees, and golf teams that registered and paid, your fees will automatically get transferred to the new dates.
  • All trade show registrations will also get transferred to the new dates.
  • No need to re-register for the show or golf tournament.
  • Speakers, for now your time slot remains on the agenda with the new dates.

For more information, please visit: http://nistm.org/PDF/Galveston2017_TS.pdf

