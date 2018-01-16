Due to the catastrophic flooding from Hurricane Harvey, NISTM had to reschedule the 10th Annual National Aboveground Storage Tank Conference & Trade Show in Galveston, Texas. The damage from Hurricane Harvey will take awhile for people to recover. Therefore, NISTM thought it was best to reschedule the show to January 16-17, 2018 with the golf tournament on January 15, 2018.
- For all the exhibitors, sponsors, attendees, and golf teams that registered and paid, your fees will automatically get transferred to the new dates.
- All trade show registrations will also get transferred to the new dates.
- No need to re-register for the show or golf tournament.
- Speakers, for now your time slot remains on the agenda with the new dates.
For more information, please visit: http://nistm.org/PDF/Galveston2017_TS.pdf