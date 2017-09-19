The Gulf Coast Safety Institute will host three no-cost 10-hour OSHA training for construction industry in fall 2017. Course dates are Sept. 19-20 (Spanish), Oct. 17-18 (English) and Nov. 14-15 (Spanish). Construction industry topics include an introduction to OSHA, health hazards in construction, personal protective equipment, material handling, excavations and power tools. It also covers the construction “focus four” – falls, electrical risks, struck-by hazards and caught-in hazards. Both English and Spanish classes are provided. Register through Texas Department of Insurance, Workplace Safety Division, by emailing safetytraining@tdi.texas.gov or calling 512-804-4610.
College of the Mainland Gulf Coast Safety Institute 320 Delany Rd., Houston, Texas 77568
