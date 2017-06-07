Dow Commends EPA for Increasing Efficiency of New Chemical Review, Accelerating Innovation to Market

MIDLAND, Mich. - June 05, 2017 - The Dow Chemical Company (NYSE: DOW) issued the following statement recognizing the progress made by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to increase the throughput of new chemical pre-manufacturing notices under the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA) Section 5, the “New Chemicals Program,” as updated by the Lautenberg Chemical Safety Act (LCSA):

“Administrator Pruitt and his team at the EPA have made great progress over a very short period of time to accelerate new chemical reviews, providing American manufacturers with new and safe materials that will help drive innovation and manufacturing growth,” said Mike Witt, Dow’s corporate director, Health and Environmental Research, Consulting and Services. “The historic and bipartisan Lautenberg Chemical Safety Act passed last year represented both a significant opportunity and challenge to the EPA to deliver an enhanced, more efficient chemicals review process and thus far the EPA is making great progress to advance those objectives.”

