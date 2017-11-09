Sensitivity to employees’ concerns helps in smooth transition to AWP

One of the greatest challenges an organization may face when implementing the advanced work packaging (AWP) concept is helping its workforce to accept change. Bryan Parsons, KBR director of business development — construction, advised managers to be aware of employees voicing concerns during the transition process such as, “I’ve run projects my entire life and I haven’t needed that” or “This sounds like a lot of extra work.”“We all go through this at times when we don’t know what to expect,” Parson said, speaking to delegates at the 2017 AWP Conference — Unlocking the AWP Model: Standardized, Scalable, Practical and Consistent — held recently in Houston. “That’s basically them saying, ‘I need to be retrained because I don’t understand what’s going on yet.’”

Dow Chemical Company’s E.S. construction manager Karan Cleland joined Parsons in the presentation titled “Creating a trained AWP Workforce” at the conference.