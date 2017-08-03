Praxair expands skills pipeline workforce development program

Praxair, Inc. has expanded its Praxair Skills Pipeline™ Workforce Development Program and will be working with Ivy Tech Community College in Indianapolis. The new program will offer instruction, career support and professional development opportunities to approximately 50 students training to become advanced manufacturing technologists. After completing the one-year curriculum, students earn a certificate in industrial technology in addition to a number of other skills-based certifications. The program is being funded through a $100,000 contribution from Praxair’s Global Giving Program, with a conditional training grant of approximately $100,000 from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

Indianapolis is home to Praxair Surface Technologies, Inc. (PST), the company’s coatings and technologies business. The training will allow these students to pursue job opportunities as manufacturing and production technicians in industries such as PST’s aviation coatings. Applications for the program will be accepted beginning August 7, 2017.

“Developing the right workforce with the right skills and building a feeder pool of talent is an imperative for us in PST,” said Pierre Lüthi, president of Praxair Surface Technologies. “This will determine our success in the future. The best way we can make this happen is by developing these deep connections with our community.”

“We are excited to partner with Praxair to provide training for these high-wage, high-demand positions,” said Sue Smith, vice president for Technology at Ivy Tech Community College. “This is a great model for industry to replicate, creating a pathway to grow and develop highly skilled employees.”

This program is the latest example of Praxair’s commitment to advancing STEM education. Including this newest offering, Praxair’s Global Giving Program has provided more than $1 million in workforce development training through the Skills Pipeline program since 2014.

“I am extraordinarily proud of the leadership shown by Praxair in the expansion of this unique workforce development initiative,” said Lieutenant Governor Suzanne Crouch. “This collaboration between Praxair, Ivy Tech and the State of Indiana, is a prime example of how, together, we can create a 21st century skilled and ready workforce that takes Indiana, and opportunities for Hoosier workers, to the next level.”

“We are thrilled Praxair and Ivy Tech have come together to help take Indiana’s workforce to the next level,” said Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger. “Here in Indiana, we have built an economy that is recognized across the globe, offering businesses like Praxair a pro-growth, business-friendly climate. To continue our economic momentum and establish Indiana as a magnet for jobs, we must ensure our workforce is equipped with the skills needed to meet the demands of the 21st century, and we are excited to see businesses like Praxair advance the training of tomorrow’s leaders.”

Ivy Tech Community College is Indiana’s largest public postsecondary institution and the nation’s largest singly accredited statewide community college system. Ivy Tech has campuses throughout the state. It serves as the state’s engine of workforce development, offering affordable degree programs and training that are aligned with the needs of its community along with courses and programs that transfer to other colleges and universities in Indiana. It is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission and a member of the North Central Association.