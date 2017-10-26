Texas training center prepares apprentices to be best in craft

The Iron Workers' (IW's) Houston/ Galveston training center gives its apprentices a "Texas-sized" learning experience. Using the latest technology and subject-matter expert instructors to provide real-world experience, the facility puts members of Iron Workers Local 84 (Houston) and Local 135 (Galveston, Texas) at the head of the class. The Texas IW also have training centers in Dallas/Fort Worth and San Antonio.

The training center now houses the most technologically advanced welding machines, supplied by Lincoln Electric, as well as a two-story fall protection mockup that serves as a teaching tool for erecting structural steel and demonstrating various types of tie-offs. With these new additions, the facility is now able to expand many of the programs offered and certify more members. Currently the center has approximately 85-90 apprentices enrolled in the 3-4 year, earn-while-you-learn apprentices program.

In addition to the new machines, the training center also hosts safety classes taught by OSHA 500 certified instructors. Ironworkers in the Houston area are required to get 16 hours of OSHA training annually that serves to bolster their current credentials. With the facility's expanded programs, all of that training is now done in-house.

The IW spends more than $90 million annually on training at 157 training centers throughout North America. Apprentices are required to spend a minimum of 200 hours each year in class to learn the required skills in their quest to become a journeyman ironworker. An IW apprenticeship lasts three to four years, and apprentices complete 6,000-8,000 hours of hands-on learning in the field, in addition to the classroom training.

For more information on the IW and their apprenticeship program, visit www.ironworkers.org or www.Impact-net.org, or contact IMPACT at info@impact-net.org.

