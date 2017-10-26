‘Neo-Studios’ are new cutting edge of broadcasting

It's the 10th anniversary of the now ubiquitous iPhone. In a decade, smartphones have completely changed our global business landscape, whether in our social, political or economic realities.

"Anyone who owns a smartphone owns more power than the wealthiest person in the world owned just a dozen years ago," said Consumer Technology Association CEO Gary Shapiro in a recent interview with Axios.com.

With the prevalence of smartphones, even in remote parts of the world, it stands to reason that ignoring your business' online presence risks much in terms of market share and brand value.

"In today's modern world, developing online 'tribes' and creating compelling viral content are the new high-value commodities," said Gordy Rush, vice president of Guaranty Media. "New content is produced and exchanged daily on websites, podcasts, and traditional radio and television. All of these intellectual properties are shared, sometimes exclusively, via smartphones."

Traditionally, television and radio each had a defined place in the corporate media mix. In the Multichannel.com article, "What Comes After Networks," Dave Goldenberg and Scott Webb state, "Let's not argue whether the age of traditional TV networks is over. It is, and you know it. Older viewers may be keeping it on life support, but if that fills you with optimism, we have a buggy whip factory to sell you."

According to Goldenberg and Webb, taking the place of dying networks are "neo-studios," which they define as: "Untethered to any one platform, they distribute their internet protocol (IP) address over neo-networks: a web of media platforms customized to the nature and needs of the audience."

Guaranty Media in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is on the cutting edge of these neo-studios. All shows are now broadcast live from the new in-house video studio and viewable online and through station apps.

"We developed this idea by taking a page from cutting-edge companies around the country, including one of our syndicated partners, The Dave Ramsey Show," said Flynn Foster, president of Guaranty Media. "Over-the-top transmission (OTT) is groundbreaking and is opening new doors."

OTT is the new wave of distributing content online. Originally focused on delivering TV programs over the internet, such as through Netflix or Hulu, OTT has expanded. For companies looking to reach their consumer base, "reach" is now gained by the supremacy of good content. That means, according to MarTechToday.com, viewers follow the content and less so the means of delivery. For a forward-thinking company like Guaranty Media, its local on-air talents have been busy developing online "tribes" and followers though social media. These efforts, combined with OTT, translate into a powerhouse platform for advertisers and media partners .

For more information, visit www.Guarantymedia.com or call (225) 490-8112.

