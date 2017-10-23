Life Lessons: Begin with the end in mind

Creating a powerful action plan always begins with having a clear purpose, vision or goal in mind. It is designed to take you from wherever you are right now to the accomplishment of your stated goal. With a well-designed plan, you can achieve virtually any goal you set out to accomplish. But have you ever scrambled up the ladder of life only to realize it has been leaning against the wrong wall?

To begin with the end in mind means to start with a clear understanding of your destination. It means to know where you're going so that you can take stock of where you are now and ensure the steps you take are always in the right direction.

The idea of beginning with the end in mind is about a mental process based on imagination. We all have the ability to envision in our mind what we cannot presently, see with our eyes. This principle recognizes that all things are created twice. First there is a mental creation, followed by a physical creation.

Your mental imagination creates the inner picture that allows you to participate in the act of creating. Imagination has been the companion of artists, scientists, leaders and visionaries since the beginning of time. It is through imagination that we intensify, deepen, strengthen and expand our desires and expectations. You start by creating a mental creation with your thoughts, images, emotions and feelings. If you were designing a building, it would be like creating the blueprint. Only after you have established an intention with a clear vision of what you want should you start to build. The physical creation is what you ultimately envisioned from the very beginning.

I love the story of two college friends with big dreams who attended the University of Houston together. Fred wanted to become a professional golfer and had the desire to win the prestigious tournament, the Masters. His buddy, Jim, had a strong desire to be an announcer for CBS Sports. While each of them set out to perfect their crafts, they never lost sight of the end in mind. While together, they used to play-act the scene where the winner of the Masters is escorted into Butler Cabin to put on his green jacket and be interviewed by the CBS announcer. Fourteen years later, the scene they had rehearsed many times over in their dorm room played out in reality as the whole world was watching. Freddie Couples won the Masters and was taken by tournament officials into Butler Cabin, where he was interviewed by his good friend, Jim Nantz. When the cameras were turned off, both men embraced with tears in their eyes. They always believed and knew that Fred was going to win the Masters and, when he did, Jim would be there to present him the coveted green jacket.

In summary, to begin with the end in mind means to begin each day, task or project with a clear vision of your desired direction and destination, and then take physical action to make things happen. It is all about thinking, feeling and then creating what you ultimately want to have, be or do in your daily life. Take the time to think and reflect as often as you can. Things change rapidly in our warp-speed world, often drifting our lives to places we would never consciously have chosen. Without constant reflection, it's far too easy to miss seeing the ladder leaning against the wrong wall.

For more information, contact Scott Whitelaw at scott@scottwhitelaw.com or visit www.scottwhitelaw.com.

