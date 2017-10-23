LAGCOE 2017 ushers in new era of energy

For LAGCOE 2017 Chairman Kenny Crouch, involvement with LAGCOE is a way of giving back to the industry that has provided a living for his family. He and all seven of his siblings have followed in the footsteps of their father, Jodie Crouch, who began volunteering for LAGCOE in the 1970s.

BIC Magazine recently visited with Crouch to discuss the highlights of the upcoming LAGCOE.

Q: What is the theme of this year's event?

A: The theme of LAGCOE 2017 is "Energy Moving Forward." Expanding beyond its former focus of the traditional onshore and offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, LAGCOE is helping to usher in a new era of energy by now featuring alternative forms of energy in addition to the tried-and-true traditional oil and gas focus.

We chose the phrase "moving forward" to represent the fact that we believe there is still much to look forward to with the energy industry despite the recent downturn. LAGCOE is choosing to look ahead, focusing on the future of energy by investing in the development of a qualified energy industry workforce by facilitating the Future Energy Professionals Tours of LAGCOE 2017, which introduces high school juniors and seniors to the energy industry via hands-on tours.

LAGCOE is also focusing on the future of energy by encouraging the development of new technologies. Five companies from across the United States have been selected to present as part of the New Technology Showcase during LAGCOE 2017. LAGCOE is again teaming up with INNOV8 Acadiana to host the Energy Innovators Pitch Challenge, which connects new and existing innovative energy businesses with credible investors.

Finally, LAGCOE is focusing on the future of energy by connecting Louisiana and the greater Gulf Coast region to the global energy industry market by supporting international business development opportunities, such as business- to-business meetings, and hosting an impressive group of international visitors and exhibitors from countries including Canada, Colombia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, Ukraine, Brazil and United Arab Emirates.

Q: What is unique about LAGCOE 2017?

A: It is hosted by LAGCOE -- a nonprofit energy industry organization focused on educational programs and a technical exposition and conference. We rely heavily on the dedication of our hundreds of industry volunteers, many of whom are executives of their respective companies taking time off of work to volunteer and ensure the exposition runs smoothly.

Attendance at the exposition is free of charge and open to energy industry personnel only, in order to maintain a professional atmosphere conducive to valuable networking and business opportunities. We like to say that we are an exposition for the energy industry hosted by the energy industry.

LAGCOE 2017 has once again been selected to participate as a U.S. Department of Commerce "International Buyer Program (Select)" trade show. Through this program, the U.S. Commercial Service promotes LAGCOE 2017 in oil and gas producing nations around the world.

The event is held in Lafayette, Louisiana, which is the heart of America's energy corridor and an international hub for the oil and gas industry. At LAGCOE 2017, hardworking professionals have real hands-on experience, which has increased industry productivity throughout the world.

Q: What makes LAGCOE such a valuable event?

A: Attendees tell me they appreciate the scale of LAGCOE's technical expositions and conferences; it is not overwhelming. You can see all of the show in a day. The focus is not on the huge and the exotic, but rather the technology and tools working oil professionals can actually use. For the oil company decision maker, LAGCOE 2017 affords an opportunity to inspect oilfield equipment firsthand and to interact with the people who make it work in the field.

LAGCOE 2017 will host hundreds of exhibitors and will feature three keynote presentations and more than 20 technical and international presentations.

For more information, visit www.LAGCOE .com or call (337) 235-4055. Register to attend for free at www.LAGCOE.com/register.

