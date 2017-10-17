Free online platform bolsters disadvantaged La. businesses

Over the past year, Louisiana Economic Development (LED) has learned more about the business-to-business challenges that large corporations and industrial contractors face. Its people know there are many capable small businesses in Louisiana, but the daily demands of their work make discovering these firms a challenge. In particular, they wish to engage with small businesses owned by minorities, women and veterans -- the firms classified as "disadvantaged" business enterprises.

LED has seized the opportunity to connect these important stakeholders through a new online platform, Louisiana Business Connection (LBC). "We want large companies with contract opportunities to register, and we want the small businesses of Louisiana who can supply those services to register," explained LED Deputy Secretary Brad Lambert. "On this website, they'll find each other and hopefully explore opportunities to work together. "Together, our outreach can expand opportunities for all businesses throughout Louisiana."

LBC was developed to connect major Louisiana business projects with disadvantaged businesses through a free online system.

This comprehensive database allows corporations or prime contractors access to disadvantaged or other small businesses providing services or supplies that meet their needs.

"Small businesses are asked to create a profile that outlines the products and services they offer, along with additional company details that include certifications, licenses, insurance and bonding information," explained LED Business Applications Manager Jamie Nakamoto. "The large prime contractors and industrial operations in the state then have the ability to create one or more searches based on their project, supplier or service needs. Small business profiles that match prime contractor search criteria are displayed as search results, and prime contractors then have the opportunity to reach out to those small businesses for further vetting and a potential business relationship."

There is no charge to use LBC, and it is exclusive to companies in Louisiana.

"One big benefit for Louisiana Business Connection participants is that guidelines on federal projects typically require the use of disadvantaged business enterprises," added Nakamoto. "Major companies who have the capacity to serve these large federal projects are motivated to engage with small businesses.

"CB&I, which generates more than $10 billion in annual revenue, told us that Louisiana Business Connection has the potential to direct CB&I to qualified companies who understand the local market and can respond efficiently to their needs. That's what we're striving to provide: business connections that matter."

To date, more than 800 companies have registered to participate, with more than 700 of those being small businesses and about 80 being prime contractors or industrial operations.

"Of course, we expect to have the strong majority of participants be smaller businesses," Nakamoto said. "In Louisiana, small businesses make up about 97 percent of our total business establishments, but the remaining large employers have huge procurements needs, which will provide a strong demand that small businesses can help meet. We're seeking to facilitate that business intersection."

How Louisiana Business Connection works The genius of Louisiana Business Connection -- an online tool for business matchmaking -- lies in its user-friendly interface. Here's how it works: Go to www.LouisianaBusinessConnection.com.

Register, and tell LBC about your company.

Provide feedback by clicking the "feedback" tab on each page.

When you've created a small business profile, you'll officially be in the system for future business- to-business (B2B) connections.

LBC will analyze your feedback to provide a better experience.

Registering for LBC and using the B2B service is free for Louisiana businesses of all sizes.

LBC's goal is to match major Louisiana projects with disadvantaged small businesses.

For best results, small businesses should prepare to provide certifications, qualifications, safety ratings, and a full range of products and services offered.

Businesses may perform unlimited searches to fine-tune product and service matches.

For more information or to register your business, visit www.LouisianaBusinessConnection.com.

