The tools will not save you

I coined the title of this article years ago, and I would like to use two cases to explain what it means. Often companies believe buying the next great tool will miraculously solve all of their problems. However, most companies fail to consider the entire context of implementing a new tool.

Case 1: Lubrication

If you think gearing up for a new lubrication program with all the latest lubes and tools is going to save you, you are in for disappointment, and your assets will be subject to premature deterioration and failures.

Some of the complexities of implementing a new lubrication program include:

Cross-contamination due to incorrect grease in bearings.

Contamination due to improper cleaning techniques before application.

Seal failures caused by over-greasing.

Contamination caused by using incorrect oils.

Contamination issues caused by improper storage and container transportation methods.

As even this relatively narrow case of asset lubrication shows, when implementing a new program or product, you must plan for the change carefully by providing the proper training of technicians on attributes of lubricants and their applications, the setup of tools fit for purpose, proper storage and transportation, and visual aids for mistake proofing.

Case 2: A new CMMS

Too often companies decide to upgrade to a new Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) when there is nothing wrong with their current tool. The new systems are purchased in the hope they will help the business run more effectively, often at great expense.

However, when a company makes a decision with such sweeping effects, it should first ensure the expectations and needs are defined. Failing to include the right people in the decision to purchase and in the system build is one of the first stumbling blocks. During the design phase, a steering committee should be formed, including the correct subject matter experts to advise on what the new CMMS should provide.

The team you build should include representatives from all impacted areas. Obviously, IT (software and hardware) and maintenance should be consulted. But you should also consult with operations/production, finance, procurement, EHS, reliability and engineering.

Train the team on the overall philosophy of the company's needs, primary team objectives, individual/team roles and responsibilities, and functional specification development. They should also learn the vendor selection process, functional and technical requirements for the optimum CMMS solution, and groundwork for the future implementation team.

The team should decide which strengths and weaknesses of the system they will replace. They will also need to consider the new system's functionality based on reviewed/approved processes, who will use or benefit from the new CMMS, and their abilities to properly interface with it.

The team should also identify team members' roles and responsibilities, determine all functional design specifications, define maintenance work-flow structure and accountabilities, and define hardware platform, including costs.

And finally, the team should examine the vendor. What are the major differences between vendors? Do they offer implementation services and in-house support? What kind of service agreements?

Are you beginning to see why some companies fail when bringing in a tool?

As these two cases show, there are many complex issues to consider before purchasing a new tool makes sense. Regarding lubrication, ensure personnel are trained and have the required tools to properly maintain your equipment. In the case of a CMMS, be sure to understand the business process and the intended improvements. But in the larger context, before deciding on new technologies and methodologies, you must first carefully analyze an entire constellation of factors, including all interaction with other systems and equipment, personnel, cost and business objectives.

Tools will not save you; only you can save you.

