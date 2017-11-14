A conversation with Kris Westbrook of Revenew International

As Revenew International LLC's CEO, Kris Westbrook is excited to leverage the company's already impressive customer service and performance guarantee to expand into new markets and further empower his leadership team. BIC Magazine recently sat down with Westbrook to learn more about his management philosophy and goals for the coming year.

Q: What led to your position at Revenew?

A: With a business and legal background, I had always been drawn to the challenge of scaling a business. I knew I could build long-term growth for a company without sacrificing the quality of the customer experience. I truly believe that service can be a sustainable competitive advantage. I was also searching for the opportunity to apply team-building tools and a strong corporate culture to achieve that success. All of those elements came together when I was introduced to Revenew 10 years ago.

Q: Why is Revenew successful?

A: It really comes down to our people. Their drive to excel and the joy they take from achieving unparalleled results are amazing. We offer our clients a performance guarantee, and every day our employees are delivering on that promise. We support their efforts by providing a work environment with none of the red tape and hierarchy that can dilute productivity and enthusiasm.

Everyone at Revenew also contributes to a culture that's grounded in ethics, morals and principles, so they naturally have the qualities it takes to want to focus on taking care of our clients. And when clients are the priority, everything else falls into place.

Q: What is your best management tactic?

A: I don't believe I'm the smartest guy in the room, so I look to my leadership team and staff for their thoughts and opinions. We're careful not to overanalyze a situation but still want to gather the necessary facts to be well-informed before taking action. Ultimately, I make the final decisions, but I'm a firm believer in listening and processing feedback from others before making major decisions that impact our company. I've found that the outcomes are higher levels of buy-in and understanding of our company's short- and long-term goals, which are essential to maintaining synergy. I want everyone on our team to feel empowered and excited about where the company -- and their careers -- are headed.

Q: Are you looking to grow in new markets or expand in current ones?

A: We've been actively expanding into a number of new markets over the past year. While it was extremely gratifying to reach a point where we dominate in the energy sector, we knew that the services we provide would translate seamlessly into other verticals such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, industrial manufacturing and transportation. And our efforts have been rewarded: We are seeing Revenew's market share climb steadily in each of these industries.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: Technology keeps every one of us connected to work constantly, but that can both help and hurt when you're trying to achieve that balance. You have to make choices. I choose to leverage technology so I can spend more time with my family without completely disconnecting from what's going on at Revenew. Fortunately, I also have a very strong leadership team, and that gives me the peace of mind to really enjoy precious family time.

For more information, visit www.revenew.net or call (281) 276-4500.

View in Digital Edition