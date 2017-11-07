A look back and to the future

In 2001, the NCCER pipeline program was developed in cooperation with the American Petroleum Institute (API). NCCER's program was developed to assist pipeline owners in complying with the Operator Qualification (OQ) Rule. This rule stems from a 1992 mandate and continues today through DOT regulations found in the Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), 49 CFR, Parts 192 and 195.

With a core focus on OQ, NCCER built methods of qualifications on combinations of Covered Tasks, a performance-based qualification standard. NCCER also developed and still maintains a full training program to encourage workforce development in the pipeline industry. NCCER continues to lead the way in OQ and workforce development solutions. Through participation on API's OQ Workgroup, the ASME B31Q standards committee and the NCCER Pipeline Users Council, NCCER works with operators, contractors, and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) to understand impacts to the industry and to offer solutions.

With its history and understanding of the industry, NCCER has enhanced its pipeline program. This new program provides a comprehensive training solution, along with individual covered task modules with knowledge and performance exams designed to meet OQ. With a new streamlined qualification process and both digital and print options, this program was developed to meet the diverse needs of the industry and ensure the future workforce receives access to quality training and testing.

The innovative pipeline program was created by subject matter experts and incorporates a system of standardized training and testing. There are 127 individual covered task training modules available online to help individuals prepare for the corresponding tests used to meet OQ. The integrated performance exams are aligned in accordance with API RP 1161, Third Edition.

The full training program consists of multiple modules compiled together to provide focused, comprehensive training for pipeline professionals and a clear pipeline career pathway. The pathway allows for trainees to progress through the standardized program and earn industry-recognized, portable credentials.

This program utilizes the new NCCER Testing System, where tests are automatically generated, graded and submitted to the NCCER Registry, and individuals taking the exams are provided with immediate results and feedback. In addition, NCCER partners with ISN to allow pipeline contractors to share workers' qualification information with operators via ISN's online database, ISNetworld.

Standardized training is essential to the longevity and prosperity of the industry, and with projected expansion in the coming years, the safety of craft professionals and the quality of work produced is of the utmost importance.

For more information, visit www.nccer.org/pipeline or call (888) 622-3720.

