President Trump to launch manufacturing jobs initiative

As part of his overall job creation agenda, President Donald Trump will launch the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative. The president will be meeting with some of the world's most successful and creative business leaders to hear about their experiences and gain their insights. President Trump plans to seek information and perspectives from a range of business leaders on how to promote job growth and get Americans back to work.

The first series of meetings were organized by Andrew Liveris, chairman and CEO of the Dow Chemical Company. The president has expressed his appreciation to Liveris for his efforts in this regard. Liveris believes the initiative will create more U.S. manufacturing jobs.

Dow addressed The Manufacturing Jobs Initiative saying it will offer perspectives and information to President Trump and his administration on a variety of policy priorities that will spur job growth and productivity in the U.S. manufacturing sector. The group of leading manufacturing CEOs and labor leaders will help identify and work to make U.S. manufacturing more competitive. The work of the initiative members will be a major step in helping the U.S. reclaim its role as the world's manufacturing leader.

Initial business leaders assisting with the Manufacturing Jobs Initiative include: Andrew Liveris of the Dow Chemical Co., Bill Brown of Harris Corp., Michael Dell of Dell Technologies, John Ferriola of Nucor Corp., Mark Fields of Ford Motor Co., Ken Frazier of Merck & Co., Alex Gorsky of Johnson & Johnson, Greg Hayes of United Technologies Corp., Jeff Immelt of General Electric, Klaus Kleinfeld of Arconic, Rich Kyle of the Timken Co., Thea Lee of AFLCIO, Mario Longhi of U.S. Steel, Elon Musk of Tesla, Doug Oberhelman of Caterpillar, Scott Paul of Alliance for American Manufacturing, Michael Polk of Newell Brands, Mark Sutton of International Paper, Inge Thulin of 3M, and Richard Tumka of AFL-CIO.

For more information, visit www.Whitehouse.gov or call (202) 456-1111

