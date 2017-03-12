BIC Media Solutions kicks off Speakers Bureau

BIC Media Solutions (BMS) officially kicked off its speakers bureau at the 117th Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce Annual Banquet in Texas. Earl Heard, founder and CEO of BIC Alliance and BIC Media Solutions, spoke on how powerful networking and leadership can be if used correctly.

"It was our pleasure to have Earl Heard as our keynote speaker," said Marian Ruiz, procurement supervisor of Chevron Phillips Chemical Co. And chair of the Greater Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce. "I received many 'Earl's Pearls' of wisdom that will benefit me as a leader, co-worker, wife and mother. He is truly an inspiration!"

BIC Media Solutions' own energy, management, sales and motivational speakers bureau and events feature celebrities as well as ordinary people. BIC Media Solutions' speakers bureau already includes Billy Arcement, Shawn Galloway, Heard, Brian Horner, Tonja Myles, Billy Rivers, Maurice 'Termite' Watkins, Dr. Shirley White and Scott Whitelaw. In addition to addressing energy and management topics, these speakers provide inspiration and hope by illustrating recovery and success are possible through living in service to others.

If you missed Heard's presentation in Port Arthur, he will be speaking at BIC Alliance's 10th Annual Industry Appreciation Crawfish Boil at Sylvan Beach Pavilion in La Porte, Texas, April 6.

BIC Media Solutions is also taking part in several events this year being held throughout the country. BIC Media Solutions recently celebrated sponsoring the upcoming Light Up The Hills Rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, taking place July 6-9. Light Up the Hills provides daily Christian worship and entertainment events, as well as plenty of time to enjoy motorcycle rides on routes identified by skill level and scenic experience. Rally attendees can ride on their own motorcycles or with Christian motorcycle clubs to experience fellowship and worship in the Black Hills of South Dakota.

At the rally, BMS plans to hold a film screening and book signing for its latest project: "Rock Bottom and Back - From Desperation to Inspiration."

"I am excited to share the inspirational stories of 'Rock Bottom and Back' with those attending Light Up the Hills," Heard explained. "This 'Rock Bottom and Back' compilation offers hope to those who have hit bottom and is a roadmap to wellness, redemption and -- ultimately -- a successful life."

In addition, BIC Media Solutions is underway with publishing its latest book: a collaboration with TDS Inc. and Launchpad Writing + Research.

"This book is a practical guide to the knowledge and skills that make for a good first-line supervisor in a refinery or petrochemical plant,"Heard explained. "It will serve as a highly useful reference for new supervisors and the managers who are responsible for their training and development."

The book will be told from the perspective of an experienced manager mentoring a supervisor new to the role, touching on several key competencies of a good supervisor -- asset management, personnel supervision, technical expertise, business principles and leadership -- all through the lens of operational excellence.

The book will also weave in real scenarios, lessons learned and suggested techniques from industry experts. It is scheduled to be released in 2017.

For more information about the Light Up the Hills Rally, visit www.light upthehillsrally.com.

For more information about BIC Media Solutions' books, films, speakers bureau or events, visit BICMediaSolutions.com, email earlheard@bicalliance.com or call (800) 460-4242.

