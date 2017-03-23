A conversation with Shane Marcheson of SHECO

As Southern Heat Exchanger Co. (SHECO) moves forward into 2017, Global Sales Director Shane Marcheson says the company is strategically poised to "double down in this down economy" through acquisitions, new facilities and superior customer service.

BIC Magazine recently sat down with Marcheson to learn more about his time-tested sales approach as well as SHECO's recently expanded shop in the Houston-area market.

Q: What led to your position at SHECO?

A: I completed my master's in business administration and was initially brought on to cover the Northeast territory for SHECO. After two-and-a-half years, I was promoted to global sales director, leading our outside sales effort. The most important parts of my position are finding and developing new business, improving our responsiveness and building out our sales channels, all while maintaining world-class quality and customer service.

Q: What is the biggest news at SHECO right now?

A: We are excited about our expanded Houston facility, which features 55,000 square feet of quality shop space. We are poised to serve new customers in the Houston area with a local, world-class shop. We've also purchased World Wide Exchangers in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and are bringing it into the SHECO fold.

Our Houston shop already has a great relationship with ammonia- and fertilizer- related end users. We plan to keep on fostering that and adding to it. But with more space, we're really poised to grow our other customer segments as well.

Q: What is most important in leading your sales team?

A: I look for what people are good at and ask them to do more of that, rather than pushing them to work on what they're not good at. "Get out what is already there -- that is hard enough."

I don't look for people to be like me; rather, I like to build teams of people who can challenge me and other members of the team. We do better with a bit of conflict. I'm hard on the process and easy on the people.

I truly believe the ability to attract and retain talent is going to separate the good from the bad of business in many industries over the coming years, so finding and keeping the best people is mission-critical.

Q: What is your biggest lesson learned?

A: Be yourself. Young people in interviews typically sell themselves as whatever the hiring person wants. This is natural; we all need a job! I think people who move up through the ranks figure out at some point to stop doing this. The most pivotal moment of my career was when I stopped trying to "round myself out" or work on shortcomings and instead embraced who I am. If you sell some version of you that's not true to your core, that's a surefire way to end up in a job you hate, or with a manager who thinks you're not a great fit. Be you, unabashedly you, and see who takes the real you. Watch as you really start to fly once you do this.

Q: How do you maintain a good work/home life balance?

A: As a road warrior, it can be hard to figure out how to juggle family, home and road life. It's about priorities and sacrifice. People who say "you can have it all" are trying to sell you something or are billionaires. You can't. I try to be selective about my commitments. Family comes first when I'm home, so my friendships have suffered. Video calling is a godsend. I try not to get too wrapped up in work, which is hard lately, but I'm having fun. I find it really is about keeping a travel schedule that is sustainable and also maintaining clear communication with your family.

For more information, visit www.sheco. com or call (205) 345-5335.

